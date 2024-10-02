At least 2 killed as Israel strikes residential building in Damascus, Syria

The explosion at Miyazaki Airport caused a crater seven metres wide and one metre deep in the middle of the taxiway next to the runway
At least two were killed in an Israeli strike on Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday, as per reports from AFP.
Israel carried out a strike targeting a residential building in the Mezzah suburb area in the western part of Damascus resulting in injuries, Syrian state media reported.
The discovery could shed light on the icy worlds in the mysterious outer reaches of our Solar System
The WellChild Awards is an event that never fails to inspire me, says Harry
Protections under the law include the right to know what brain data is being collected, limit its disclosure, and to be able to opt-out or have it deleted
Duterte family keen to challenge Marcos after alliance collapses
Experts say authorities did not prepare adequately for the disaster despite forecasts of intense storms
Of the identified dead, about 56 per cent are estimated to be women and children, according to a Reuters calculation based on Palestinian data
Palestinian health officials say at least 13 people, including women and children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on two houses in Nuseirat