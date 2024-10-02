At least 2 killed as Israel strikes residential building in Damascus, Syria

A Syrian woman, who was living in Lebanon and returned to Syria due to ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, is assisted by a Syrian Arab Red Crescent member at the Jusiyah border crossing, at the Syrian-Lebanese border, Syria October 2, 2024. Reuters

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:17 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:23 PM

At least two were killed in an Israeli strike on Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday, as per reports from AFP.

Israel carried out a strike targeting a residential building in the Mezzah suburb area in the western part of Damascus resulting in injuries, Syrian state media reported.

