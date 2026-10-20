12 killed, 30 injured as bus crashes with truck in Egypt; 28 ambulances dispatched

Twelve people were killed, and 30 were injured when a bus, belonging to a company, collided with a truck on Egypt's Assiut Western Road in the stretch towards Dahshur Gate.

The country's Minister of Health and Population, Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, said the Egyptian Ambulance Authority dispatched 28 ambulances to the scene of the accident, and the injured were transferred to the 6th of October Central Hospital for evaluation.

The minister added that he directed all aspects of care to be provided to the injured, and the level of preparedness be raised in hospitals near the collision site.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Accident figures are preliminary, and follow-up is ongoing; the ministry will announce updates, and the public must obtain information only from official sources, Ghaffar added.

The Ministry of Health and Population extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.