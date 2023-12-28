At least 10 dead, 57 injured due to collision on Turkish motorway

After the Charles University firing that killed 14 people, the country is likely to tighten its gun law
A chain-reaction crash Thursday involving seven vehicles on a motorway in northwest Turkey killed at least 10 people and injured 57 others, officials said.
The pileup occurred in dense fog and low visibility on the Northern Marmara Highway in Sakarya province, some 150 kilometres (93 miles) from Istanbul.
An investigation has been launched into the accident but Gov. Yasar Karadeniz of Sakarya said it likely occurred when a vehicle hit a truck in poor visibility, triggering other crashes at the rear.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
At least three intercity buses were involved in the crash.
Authorities believe some passengers died when they left their vehicles and were struck by another vehicle, Karadeniz told reporters at the scene.
Seven of the injured were in serious condition, the governor said.
Police and emergency personnel were seen clearing the wreckage at the scene.
ALSO READ:
After the Charles University firing that killed 14 people, the country is likely to tighten its gun law
US abstains from voting to avoid a veto as the resolution calls for urgent steps to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities
The drug was seized from a ship off the Portuguese coast and from several buildings in Galicia
A unit specialising in organised crime is investigating suspicions of human trafficking and arrested two people for questioning
Bajrang Punia, the first Indian wrestler to win four world championship medals, announces to return Padma Shri
Emmanuel Macron's office says the invitation for January 26 is an 'extremely strong gesture' for Indo-French ties
The brightly lit tree was seen slowly leaning over, then collapsing next to a Christmas market as a merry-go-round spun on the historic town square
The shooter was described as an 'excellent student with no criminal record'; initial investigations reveal that he also killed his father, as well as a man and his two-month-old daughter