Army says about 60 rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel: AFP

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 3:19 PM

About 60 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel on Friday, AFP reported, quoting a statement from the army.

Meanwhile, Israel said it pounded Lebanon's Hezbollah, just hours after the group's leader vowed retribution for deadly explosions that targeted its communication devices, killing 37 people and wounding thousands.

Hezbollah blamed Israel for the explosion of thousands of its operatives' pagers and radios in attacks that spanned two days this week. Israel has yet to comment on the attacks.

Speaking for the first time since the deadly device sabotage, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed on Thursday that Israel would face retribution.

The device blasts and Thursday's barrage of air strikes came after Israel announced it was shifting its war objectives to its northern border with Lebanon where it has been trading fire with Hezbollah.

