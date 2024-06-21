Armenia recognises state of Palestine

A total of 2,764 cases of 'heat exhaustion' was recorded on Sunday alone, the Saudi health ministry announced
Armenia announced on Friday it was recognising the state of Palestine, the latest country to do so during the war in Gaza, saying it was against "violence towards civilian populations."
A series of countries have recognised the state of Palestine amid the war between Israel and Hamas, drawing strong rebukes from Israeli officials.
"Confirming its commitment to international law, equality of nations, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence, the Republic of Armenia recognises the State of Palestine," Yerevan said.
Armenia added that it is "genuinely interested in establishing long-term peace and stability in the Middle-East."
Yerevan, which has itself been ridden by conflict with neighbouring Azerbaijan for decades, slammed Israel's military conduct in Gaza.
"Armenia deplores using civilian infrastructure as shields during armed conflicts and violence towards civilian populations," the ministry said.
It also deplored Hamas for "the captivity of civilian persons" and said it "joins the demands of international community on freeing them."
Shortly after the former Soviet republic announced the recognition, Israel's foreign ministry summoned Yerevan's ambassador.
"Following Armenia's recognition of a Palestinian state, the foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador in Israel for a severe reprimand," it said in a statement.
A senior official from the Palestinian Authority, Hussein Al-Sheikh, meanwhile, welcomed the move.
"This is a victory for right, justice, legitimacy and the struggle of our Palestinian people for liberation and independence," Al-Sheikh said on social media.
"Thank you our friend Armenia."
Spain, Ireland and Norway are among Western countries to officially recognise a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to pull its ambassadors from Madrid, Dublin and Oslo last month.
