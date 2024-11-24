Arab Parliament welcomes ICC's arrest warrants against Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant

The Arab Parliament has welcomed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, stated in a press release today that this decision represents a victory for international legitimacy and a clear call to hold accountable all those implicated in grave violations of international law and humanitarian principles.

He emphasised that such action is crucial, especially in light of Israel's ongoing violations against the defenceless Palestinian people, marking an end to the impunity that encourages the occupation to commit further crimes and perpetuate genocide.

