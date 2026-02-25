Arab League condemns Israeli settlers’ burning of mosque in West Bank during Ramadan

The League of Arab States has strongly condemned the burning of the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque in the village of Tal, south of Nablus, by a group of Israeli settlers.

The league stressed that the crime constitutes a deliberate attack on places of worship and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights principles, foremost among them freedom of religion and the protection of holy sites.

In a statement issued, the league said that the targeting of holy sites by Israeli settlers represents a dangerous escalation that undermines peace efforts and fuels violence.

It held the international community and the United Nations legally and morally responsible, calling for practical steps to halt these repeated attacks, ensure the protection of places of worship, and hold those responsible accountable.