Arab-Israeli party Raam endorses Eisenkot to form new government
'The parliamentary group of the United Arab List has decided to recommend Eisenkot to form the next government,' the party known by its Hebrew acronym Raam said
- PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Nov 2026, 10:39 PM
- By:
- AFP
A leading Arab-Israeli party on Wednesday said it would recommend that opposition bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot form the next government following last week's election.
"The parliamentary group of the United Arab List has decided to recommend Eisenkot to form the next government," the party known by its Hebrew acronym Raam said in a press statement ahead of a meeting with President Isaac Herzog, who is consulting with various political forces on the formation of a new government.