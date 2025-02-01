Arab foreign ministers' meeting rejects transferring Palestinians outside their land

Palestinians, who were displaced to the south at Israel's order during the war, make their way back to their homes in northern Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

Arab foreign ministers on Saturday rejected the transfer of Palestinians from their land "under any circumstances or justifications".

The move represents a unified stance against US President Donald Trump's call for Egypt and Jordan to take in residents of the Gaza Strip.

"I said to him I'd love you to take on more because I'm looking at the whole Gaza strip right now and it’s a mess, it's a real mess. I'd like him to take people," Trump, who took office on January 20, said about a call between him and Jordan's King Abdullah.

In a joint statement following a meeting in Cairo, foreign ministers and officials from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League said they were looking forward to working with Trump's administration to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, based on a two-state solution.

The parties also stressed the importance of UNRWA's indispensable role and refused any attempts to undermine it.