11 injured after ammonia gas leak in Jordan industrial complex: local TV

Eleven people were injured in an ammonia gas leak in Jordan's Aqaba Industrial complex

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 14 Sept 2026, 2:32 PM UPDATED: Mon 14 Sept 2026, 2:42 PM
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Eleven people were injured in an ammonia gas leak in Jordan's Aqaba Industrial complex, local TV reported citing an official on Monday.

The blaze was reportedly contained and happened during maintenance work, according to the media outlet.

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