Almost 400 Hezbollah men dead in 10 months of Israel clashes

A man walks under a poster depicting late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, top commander of Iran's Quds Force Qassem Soleimani and Hezbollah top commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 9, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 4:59 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 5:00 PM

Ten months of cross-border violence between Hezbollah and Israeli forces has killed senior commanders and several hundred fighters from the group, causing destruction and displacing tens of thousands on both sides.

Hezbollah has seen more fighters killed since October than when it last went to war with Israel in the summer of 2006.

AFP looks at the mounting toll for the movement, which has been trading near-daily fire with the Israeli army in support of Hamas since the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war.

Israeli strikes have killed key Hezbollah commanders in recent months, the most senior of them top operations chief in south Lebanon Fuad Shukr, who died in a raid on Beirut's southern suburbs on July 30. Hezbollah has vowed to respond to his killing.

In January, a commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, Wissam Tawil, was killed in an Israeli strike on his vehicle in south Lebanon.

Two out of its three area commanders in south Lebanon have also been killed — Mohammed Nasser and Taleb Abdallah.

Hezbollah divided its operations in south Lebanon into three areas following the 2006 war, each with its own "military formation, commander, personnel, weapons and capacities", the group's chief Hassan Nasrallah said last month.

He said south of the Litani river comprised two areas: a western sector, covered by Hezbollah's Aziz unit, and an eastern sector running to the contested Shebaa Farms manned by the group's Nasr unit, which opened Hezbollah's cross-border attacks in October.

The third sector, north of the Litani river up to the coastal city of Sidon, is covered by the group's Badr unit.

Aziz unit commander Nasser was killed in an Israeli strike last month, while Nasr unit commander Abdallah was killed in a raid the month before.

Israel has repeatedly said it has killed other Hezbollah fighters whom it has called "commanders".

The violence has killed some 570 people in Lebanon, most of them fighters from Hezbollah but also including dozens from allied armed groups including Hamas, according to an AFP tally, with at least 118 civilians among the dead.

On the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, 22 soldiers and 26 civilians have been killed, according to military figures.

Hezbollah has issued statements announcing the deaths of more than 370 members who have been killed in Lebanon, according to the tally.

The Lebanese group has mostly described them as "martyred on the road to Jerusalem", the phrase it uses to refer to those killed in Israeli strikes.

Another 25 have been killed in neighbouring Syria, where Israel has for years carried out strikes on army positions and pro-Iran fighters, also seeking to cut off Hezbollah supply lines to Lebanon from Tehran.

According to the statements, around 320 of the slain Hezbollah fighters were from south Lebanon, with some 60 from the eastern Bekaa Valley, which borders Syria.