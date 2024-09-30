Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise

A passenger arriving from Beirut, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, hugs a person inside the arrival terminal of Malpensa airport in Milan, Italy, on September 30, 2024. (Reuters)

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:

AEGEAN AIRLINES: The Greek airline cancelled flights to and from Beirut until October 31 and to and from Tel Aviv until October 6.

AIR ALGERIE: The Algerian airline suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

AIRBALTIC: Latvia's airBaltic cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 14.

AIR EUROPA: The Spanish airline cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on September 30 and October 1, it said in an e-mailed comment.

AIR FRANCE-KLM: Air France expanded the suspension of flights to Beirut until October 1. KLM cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 26.

The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until November 3.

AIR INDIA: The Indian flag carrier suspended scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

BULGARIA AIR: The Bulgarian carrier cancelled flights to and from Israel until October 8.

CATHAY PACIFIC: Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.

DELTA AIR LINES: The US carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through December 31.

EASYJET: The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.

EMIRATES: The UAE-based airline cancelled flights between Dubai and Beirut until October 8.

Emirati airline's flydubai said on Monday its Dubai-Beirut flights have been cancelled until October 7 due to "ongoing developments", after earlier saying Beirut flights were cancelled until October 3.

IAG: British Airways cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through October 7, the airline said in an e-mailed comment.

Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling cancelled operations to Tel Aviv until January 12, 2025, while flights to Amman were cancelled until further notice.

IRAN AIR: The Iranian airline cancelled all flights to Beirut until further notice, a company spokesman told local media including the Tasnim news agency on September 28.

IRAQI AIRWAYS: The Iraqi national carrier suspended flights to and from Beirut until further notice, Iraq's transportation ministry said on Sept. 27.

ITA AIRWAYS: Italy's ITA Airways extended the suspension of Tel Aviv flights through October 31.