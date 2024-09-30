Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise

Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed about 40,602 affected users in the United States
Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.
Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:
AEGEAN AIRLINES: The Greek airline cancelled flights to and from Beirut until October 31 and to and from Tel Aviv until October 6.
AIR ALGERIE: The Algerian airline suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.
AIRBALTIC: Latvia's airBaltic cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 14.
AIR EUROPA: The Spanish airline cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on September 30 and October 1, it said in an e-mailed comment.
AIR FRANCE-KLM: Air France expanded the suspension of flights to Beirut until October 1. KLM cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 26.
The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until November 3.
AIR INDIA: The Indian flag carrier suspended scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
BULGARIA AIR: The Bulgarian carrier cancelled flights to and from Israel until October 8.
CATHAY PACIFIC: Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.
DELTA AIR LINES: The US carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through December 31.
EASYJET: The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.
EMIRATES: The UAE-based airline cancelled flights between Dubai and Beirut until October 8.
Emirati airline's flydubai said on Monday its Dubai-Beirut flights have been cancelled until October 7 due to "ongoing developments", after earlier saying Beirut flights were cancelled until October 3.
IAG: British Airways cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through October 7, the airline said in an e-mailed comment.
Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling cancelled operations to Tel Aviv until January 12, 2025, while flights to Amman were cancelled until further notice.
IRAN AIR: The Iranian airline cancelled all flights to Beirut until further notice, a company spokesman told local media including the Tasnim news agency on September 28.
IRAQI AIRWAYS: The Iraqi national carrier suspended flights to and from Beirut until further notice, Iraq's transportation ministry said on Sept. 27.
ITA AIRWAYS: Italy's ITA Airways extended the suspension of Tel Aviv flights through October 31.
LOT: The Polish flag carrier suspended flights to Lebanon until further notice, it said in an emailed comment on September 20.
LUFTHANSA GROUP: The German airline group suspended all connections to Tel Aviv and Tehran until October 14. After this period, Lufthansa Airlines will keep flights to Tehran suspended until October 26, in addition to previously announced suspension of Beirut flights until the same date.
SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, suspended flights to Beirut through December 17.
PEGASUS: The Turkish airline cancelled flights to Beirut until October 7, a company PR person said.
RYANAIR: Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 26, citing "operational restrictions."
SUNDAIR: The German airline cancelled flights between Berlin and Beirut until October 4, and flights between Bremen and Beirut until October 23.
TAROM: Romania's flag carrier extended the suspension of Beirut flights until September 30.
UNITED AIRLINES: The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future due to security reasons.
Britain has dvised UK airlines not to enter Lebanese airspace from August 8 until November 4 citing "potential risk to aviation from military activity".
