'Afraid to sleep': Nights bring fresh horrors in war-torn Gaza

People sit in the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. AFP

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 3:53 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 4:05 PM

As the sun sets over Gaza, displaced Palestinians in plastic tents are plunged into darkness, tormented by the buzzing of Israeli drones, constant artillery fire and fear they may not survive the night.

"Mother, let me sleep in your arms, I don't want to die," said six-year-old Yasmine, clinging to her mother in their small, make-shift shelter.

"My children are afraid to sleep," said Safa Abu Yasin. "I'm afraid for their lives too."

Abu Yasin and her four daughters are in Al-Mawasi, an area Israeli forces have said is a humanitarian zone.

Despite repeatedly shrinking this designated safe area, more and more displaced Palestinians continue to cram into it, seeking refuge that has become increasingly elusive.

The majority of Gaza's 2.4 million people have fled their homes at least once during the war, now in its 11th month.

Abu Yasin is often wide awake throughout the night, trying to soothe her baby girl Loujain, born in April, who repeatedly wakes up crying.

"It is very difficult to calm her," said Abu Yasin.

"We want her to feel safe, but I don't even have a cradle... for her to feel comfortable."

"Come to sleep, come to sleep," she softly sings an old Levantine lullaby that tells children that a bird will come to watch over them as they sleep.

Her other daughters complain about the thin mattress they all share on the floor, often waking up when they bump into each other.

"I miss my pillow," said Farah Sharshara, 32, from her tent in the central area of Deir el-Balah, once a thriving district but now reduced to rubble by Israeli bombardment.

She rarely takes a shower due to the lack of water, while privacy in the tents is simply non-existent.

"You always have to adapt to other people's ways," she said.

"There are those who snore, those who wake up screaming, crying in fear, and then there are the insomniacs who just chat and disturb everyone," Sharshara said.

One displaced man, Rami, describes his six-by-four-metre tent in which 27 members of his extended family sleep.

"Before the war each of us had our own room" in their respective homes, he said, giving only his first name.

"Now we all sleep on a plastic mat, a blanket and a foam mattress," said Rami, who has been displaced several times during the war.

In a territory where the United Nations estimated in May that over 55 percent of buildings had been completely or partially destroyed, tents -- some provided by international organisations, others purchased at high prices -- have become the most common form of shelter for the displaced.

Just days after the war broke out on October 7, several aid groups distributed sleeping kits containing essential materials for resting at night.

But now they say much-needed materials for repairs and shelter construction are not being allowed in by Israeli authorities, who control all points of access to the besieged territory.