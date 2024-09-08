AFP photographer wins top prize for Gaza coverage

Earlier, Israel declared a 48-hour state of emergency on August 25, after strikes in Lebanon
Palestinian AFP photographer Mahmud Hams has won the prestigious Visa d'Or News prize for his coverage of the conflict in Gaza, the Visa pour l'Image Association announced on Saturday.
The 44-year-old, who has worked for AFP in the Palestinian territory since 2003, thanked the jury for the award in a recorded video message aired at the ceremony in Perpignan, France.
In a statement issued by AFP, he denounced the targeting of journalists during the conflict.
"I spent my childhood in Gaza, and in 23 years of photojournalism, I have witnessed every war, every conflict there," said Hams in the statement.
"But this war is unlike any other, without precedent from the very first day.
"My colleagues and I have had to face incredibly difficult conditions, with no red lines and no protections for anyone," he added.
"There were even attacks targeting journalists' offices, which are supposed to be off-limits in times of war.
"Many journalists have been killed; others wounded. I've also lost friends and loved ones. We struggled to keep our families safe," he said.
Hams left Gaza with his family in February.
"I hope the photos we take show the world that this war, and the suffering, must end," he added.
Eric Baradat, AFP's Deputy News Director for Photo, Graphics, Data and Archives, paid tribute to his work.
"Mahmud and his colleagues, photographers and journalists from AFP in the Gaza Strip, have carried out extraordinary work in every respect, considering the conditions in which they lived with their families and loved ones," he said.
"It is staggering and often unimaginable. Their testimony will be recorded in history," he added.
After the deadly October 7 attack carried out by Hamas on Israel sparked the war, AFP relied on its Gaza bureau, staffed by nine journalists, to cover the conflict from within the besieged Palestinian territory.
On November 2, the office building, which had been evacuated a few days earlier, was badly damaged by a strike, probably caused by Israeli tank fire, according to an investigation conducted by AFP and several international media outlets.
Earlier, Israel declared a 48-hour state of emergency on August 25, after strikes in Lebanon
The delegations called for additional border crossings to be opened, including the Aweil crossing from South Sudan
Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle in February 2025
Sheikh Saud is leading a high-level Ras Al Khaimah delegation to the four-day conference, which is one of the largest investment fairs in China
The plane carrying 247 passengers had been flying to Frankfurt, Germany, from Mumbai, India
The autopsies on cook Recaldo Thomas and Mike Lynch were expected to be conducted on Friday, with Hannah Lynch due to follow on Saturday
PM2.5 reached levels higher than average in India due to human and industrial activity, according to the UN weather agency
The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata on August 9 has stoked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women