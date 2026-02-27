Afghan govt says wants 'dialogue' to resolve Pakistan conflict
'We have repeatedly emphasised a peaceful solution,' Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a news conference
- PUBLISHED: Fri 27 Feb 2026, 3:19 PM
- By:
- AFP
Afghanistan's government said Friday (February 27) it wanted "dialogue" to resolve its conflict with neighbouring Pakistan following deadly fighting.
"We have repeatedly emphasised a peaceful solution, and still want the problem to be resolved through dialogue," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a news conference.
