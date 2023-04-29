A race to the border after childbirth as fighting forces Sudanese to flee

Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
As armed militias attacked and pillaged her village near the town of El Geneina in the western Darfur region of Sudan, pregnant 23-year-old Zamzam Adam was stranded, in labour, and alone, as neighbours fled across the border into Chad.
The conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has not spared her village Ayatine, in western Darfur region where a two-decade-old conflict and simmering violence has been re-ignited by the fighting.
Residents and sources in the western Darfur region have reported looting, ethnic reprisal attacks and clashes between the army and the RSF which evolved from the janjaweed militias.
At least 96 people have been killed in Darfur since Monday in inter-communal violence rekindled by the conflict, according to the U.N. human rights office.
"In our village, armed people came and burned and looted houses and we were forced to flee," said Adam.
As neighbours hurriedly packed up to leave amid detonations and gunfire, Adam found herself alone. Her husband had left for the east of the country in search of work and had not been heard from for a while.
Her sister and mother heard from a neighbour that she was about to give birth. They rushed to her rescue.
"When we arrived, she had already given birth and the people had left her alone. I cut the child's umbilical cord and we cleaned her up," Adam's sister Souraya Adam, 27, told Reuters.
The women bundled the infant and immediately set out for the over 30 km (18 miles) trek across arid scrubland into Chad, where they joined around 20,000 other Sudanese refugees who have fled western Darfur for Chad since the fighting began.
"We let her rest for a while, and then we continued on to here," Souraya Adam said, speaking at the Koufroun refugee camp in Chad.
Sitting on a mat under a tree, Zamzam Adam cradled and fed her 13-days-old infant who had cried for five days, her sister said.
"Now he is much better, he does not cry like before. I know that the child is sick, and his mother too," Souraya Adam said, adding that her sister had developed rashes.
Around them, large crowds of women and children milled around the camp near the Sudanese border, while others rested in makeshift shelters of sticks and rushes tacked with pieces of cloth.
The wave of arrivals places an additional burden on Chad's meagre resources, which were already strained by hosting 400,000 refugees who fled earlier conflict in Sudan.
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
And is there anything they can do to prevent them?
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says