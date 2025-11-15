UAE, 8 countries support US draft UN resolution to endorse Trump's Gaza plan

Nine countries, including the UAE, have expressed their support for a US draft UN Security Council resolution that endorses US President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict announced on September 29.

The US formally circulated the draft resolution to the 15 Council members last week and has said it has regional support for its resolution that would authorise a two-year mandate for a transitional governance body and international stabilization force.

Beside the UAE, the US, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Turkey have jointly supported the plan after consultation and in cooperation with Council members and partners in the region.

"We are issuing this statement as the Member States that gathered during High-Level Week to begin this process, which offers a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood. We emphasise that this is a sincere effort, and the Plan provides viable path towards peace and stability, not only between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but for the entire region," the nine countries said,

"We are looking forward to this resolution’s swift adoption," they stated, adding that it represents a sincere effort and offers a realistic path toward peace and stability, not only between Palestinians and Israelis, but across the region as a whole.

The US mission to the UN urged the Security Council to move ahead with Washington's resolution.

Israel and Palestinian group Hamas agreed in October to the first phase of Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, in their two-year war and a hostage release deal. That 20-point plan is annexed to the draft US resolution.

Trump has ruled out sending US soldiers into the Gaza Strip, but officials have described a force of about 20,000 troops and have been in discussions with Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Azerbaijan to contribute.

