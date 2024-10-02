8 soldiers killed in combat in Lebanon, says Israeli military

A picture taken during a tour organised by Hezbollah media office on October 2, 2024 shows smoke billowing from the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on a neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs. Photo: AFP

The Israeli military said its combat losses in southern Lebanon increased to eight on Wednesday as it clashed with Hezbollah fighters after crossing the border to target the group's positions.

"The IDF (Israeli army) announced that seven more soldiers have fallen," it said in a statement after announcing the death of a first soldier in Lebanon earlier in the day.

