7 killed in raid by Israeli troops in West Bank, Palestinian ministry says

An explosion occurs in a building during a raid by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank town of Deir al-Ghusun near Tulkarem on May 4. Photo: AFP file

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 11:41 AM

The Palestinian health ministry said that Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians during a raid on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, where the military said troops were engaged in a counterterrorism operation.

The ministry in Ramallah said seven people had been killed and nine wounded in the raid, including two who were in critical condition.