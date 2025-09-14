UAE's NCM records 5.2 magnitude earthquake in southern Iran

The National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) recorded a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran at 8:43am UAE local time on Sunday (April 14).

The tremors occurred at a depth of 10km. The centre confirmed that the earthquake was not felt in the UAE and had no impact on the country.

This follows a series of recent quakes in the region. On Saturday, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was also recorded in southern Iran. The National Seismic Network stations of the NCM noted that it struck at 4.37pm UAE time.

Another earthquake of 5.9 magnitude was recorded in Southern Iran om August 5. The NCM said the quake had a depth of 10km (6.21 miles) and was slightly felt by residents even in the northern part of the country. The quake, however, had no effect in the UAE.