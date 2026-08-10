5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes western Iran, says UAE's NCM

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in western Iran at 7.01pm UAE time on August 10, 2026, according to the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) National Seismic Network.

A magnitude 5 earthquake was also recorded in southern Iran on June 5, according to the NCM’s National Seismic Network. It occurred at 7.38pm UAE time at a depth of 10 kilometres.

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In May, a series of nine smaller earthquakes struck the Pardis area east of Tehran, raising concerns among experts and residents over the risk of a major seismic event in the Iranian capital, according to local media reports.

Iran is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, with frequent seismic activity across the country. Memories of major earthquakes remain particularly strong following the 2003 Bam earthquake, which killed more than 30,000 people.

While the NCM did not report that the tremor was felt in the UAE, minor tremors can occasionally be detected across the country due to its proximity to the Zagros Mountains, one of the world’s most seismically active regions.

Earthquakes in neighbouring countries, particularly Iran, Iraq and Oman, can sometimes cause minor shaking to be felt in parts of the Emirates.