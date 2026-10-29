5 killed, including 4 children, amid heavy rain and flash floods in Syria

Flash flooding and heavy rains in northern and eastern Syria killed five people, including four children, authorities said Thursday. Four children died by drowning in the governorates of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor, the ministry of emergency and disaster management said in a statement. Another man died in an accident at a bridge in Raqqa.

State news agency Sana said the heavy downpours and subsequent flooding caused a bridge to collapse in Raqqa, closing a road linking the region to neighbouring Aleppo.

Five more people are missing in the storms that have been drenching the country since Wednesday, according to the ministry.

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Areas across northern and eastern Syria have seen heavy rainfall and strong winds, inundating homes, displacing residents and closing roads, according to local authorities and official media. Climate change has led to a drop in rainfall in Syria, while remaining downpours are intense, sporadic and less predictable, according to experts.