5 Israeli soldiers killed in south Lebanon combat, says Army

A man inspects the debris and damage at the site of overnight Israeli airstrikes that targeted Beirut's southern suburb of Hadath on October 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

The Israeli military on Sunday said five soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, bringing to 37 the death toll for soldiers fighting there since the start of ground operations on September 30.

The soldiers "fell during combat in southern Lebanon," the army said in a statement, adding that they were killed on Saturday.

Hezbollah began launching rockets at Israel on October 8, 2023, in support of Hamas after the Palestinian militant group launched its unprecedented attack on Israel the previous day.

Israel dramatically escalated its air strikes on Lebanon late last month before launching ground operations in southern Lebanon.