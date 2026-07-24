Four Palestinians and one Israeli killed in West Bank shooting

Israeli PM Netanyahu vowed to respond 'with force' following the incident, saying he would meet with senior security officials to discuss a response to what he called an 'attack'

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Jul 2026, 12:03 PM
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Four Palestinians and one Israeli were killed in a shooting incident in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to Israeli and Palestinian health officials.

The Israeli military said it had been dispatched to the area, southwest of the Palestinian city of Nablus, after reports of an attack on Israeli civilians who were hiking there. The military said a Palestinian had stolen a weapon from local security personnel and fired at the Israeli civilians.

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Palestinian officials said Palestinians from the West Bank town of Tal had been attacked by the Israeli civilians and that four had been shot dead and four wounded by both Israeli civilians and Israeli soldiers.

A temporary closure was imposed on the city of Nablus and the Tal area, while Israeli troops set up roadblocks and pursued the assailants, the military said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu was convening an emergency meeting to discuss a response, his office said in a statement.

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