4 civilians killed, at least 5 injured in Israeli strike on South Lebanon

The strike comes after a Hezbollah attack on the weekend left a dozen youngsters dead in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 8:35 PM

Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 8:38 PM

Four Syrian civilians were killed and at least five Lebanese were wounded in an Israeli strike in south Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said on Thursday.

The strike comes after Israel's military announced late on Tuesday that it had killed Fuad Shukr, whom it named as Hezbollah's most senior commander and whom it blamed for an attack at the weekend that left a dozen youngsters dead in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.


Hezbollah's leader said the group will definitely respond to Israel's killing if its top commander on Thursday.

