39 Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel under truce agreement

Judicial authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze in which one child was badly hurt
Israel's prison service said 39 Palestinian detainees were released on Sunday under the terms of a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The announcement came after 13 Israeli hostages were freed in the Palestinian territory under the deal, along with three Thais and a Russian-Israeli dual citizen.
The four-day truce is the first halt in fighting in the seven weeks since Hamas killed 1,200 people and took about 240 hostages back into Gaza.
Israel bombarded the enclave, mounting a ground offensive in the north. Some 14,800 Palestinians have been brutally killed, and hundreds of thousands displaced.
The South African Paralympic star was jailed for 13 years and five months
James Cleverly had been under pressure to say sorry following claims he cast aspersions on a north of England constituency in the House of Commons
One girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries
Stuart Seldowitz was held on charges of aggravated harassment and stalking, among others, police said in a statement
Some 240 people – ranging from infants to the elderly – were taken captive during the October 7 attack
India's anti-terror agency filed a case against Pannun on Monday stating that he warned Air India passengers in videos saying that their lives were in danger
A major achievement of her work is correcting some misconceptions about women participation in the US labour force, which have long been taken for granted