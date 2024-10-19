33 killed, 85 wounded in Israeli strikes on largest Gaza refugee camp: Medics

Photo: AFP file

At least 33 people were killed and 85 wounded in Israeli strikes that hit several houses on Friday in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps, medics said, where residents said tanks blew up roads and houses.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said the death toll from the strikes could rise because some people were believed to be trapped under the rubble, and the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said children were among those killed. There was no immediate Israeli comment.

Other Israeli strikes killed at least 39 Palestinians across Gaza on Friday, 20 of them in Jabalia, the Gaza health ministry said.

Residents of Jabalia said Israeli tanks had reached the heart of the camp after pushing through suburbs and residential districts. They said the Israeli army was destroying dozens of houses daily, from the air and the ground, and by placing bombs in buildings then detonating them remotely.

The Israeli military said its forces, which have been operating in Jabalia for the past two weeks, killed dozens of militants in close-quarters combat on Thursday, carried out aerial strikes, and dismantled military infrastructure.

On Thursday Israel said it had killed the country's number one enemy, Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, whom it blamed for ordering the October 7 attack on Israel -- the deadliest in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Israeli military says its operation in Jabalia is intended to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping for more attacks.

Residents said Israeli forces had effectively isolated the far northern Gazan towns of Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Beit Lahiya from Gaza City, blocking movement except for those families heeding evacuation orders and leaving the three towns.

They said communications and internet services had been cut, disrupting rescue operations.