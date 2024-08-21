28 Pakistani pilgrims killed, 23 injured as bus overturns in Iran

Agricultural entrepreneurs in the West African nation are embracing online platforms to boost sales, share knowledge and carve their own path in a key economic sector
A bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims overturned in central Iran, killing 28 passengers and injuring another 23 people, state media reported on Wednesday.
The accident took place late on Tuesday in the central Iranian province of Yazd and was caused by a technical defect in the bus braking system, according to preliminary investigations made by the Iranian traffic police.
"Unfortunately, 11 women and 17 men lost their lives in this accident. Seven of the injured people are in critical condition and six injured people have now left the hospital," the crisis management director general of Yazd province told state TV.
Pakistan's consular services in Iran have been invited to Yazd province to follow up on the accident, the official added.
Millions of Shi'ite Muslims are currently partaking in the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq's Karbala Governorate.
The event marks the 40th mourning following the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, a central figure in Shi'ite Islam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.
