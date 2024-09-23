274 killed, over 1,000 injured in deadliest Israeli strikes on Lebanon, says health minister

Cross-border tensions between Israel and Lebanon have led to fears of an all-out war
Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said the death toll in Israeli strikes Monday rose to 274, including 21 children, the bloodiest daily toll in nearly a year of cross-border clashes.
The toll stood at "274 dead including 21 children and 39 women -- that's who we know about until now", Abiad told reporters, adding "thousands of families from the targeted areas have been displaced".
The dead also included two rescuers, with 16 other emergency workers wounded, he said, adding that "two ambulances, a fire truck and a medical centre were targeted".
The attacks wounded 1,024 people who were treated in 27 hospitals, Abiad said.
About 5,000 people had been wounded "in less than a week" of Israeli attacks, he said, after Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies exploded and an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.
That number accounts for about half of the overall wounded toll of "10,000 to 11,000", he said, referring to nearly one year of cross-border clashes between the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and Israel after the eruption of the Gaza war.
Cross-border tensions between Israel and Lebanon have led to fears of an all-out war
More than 600 people were killed in the weeks leading up to Hasina's ouster in early August, according to a preliminary United Nations report
They were among 13 sequences reconstructed from people whose remains were found at the Oakhurst shelter and lived 1,300-10,000 years ago
Union boss calls winter fuel payments cut 'cruel'
More than 540 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Wajima in the 72 hours to Sunday morning — the heaviest continuous rain since comparative data became available in 1976
Heavy rains flood Gaza displacement camps
Opposition politicians from the left say they will challenge Barnier's government with a no-confidence motion, with far-right politicians also slamming its composition
Labour to make parental leave, sick pay and protection from unfair dismissal available from the first day on the job, although probation periods would remain in place