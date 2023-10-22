17 aid trucks enter war-torn Gaza from Egypt amid heavy Israeli bombing

Dominique Bernard has been posthumously awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian decoration, by President Emmanuel Macron
For the second day in a row, trucks carrying aid crossed the Rafah border passage on Sunday from Egypt into the besieged and heavily bombarded Gaza Strip, AFP correspondents reported.
Sunday saw the passage of 17 trucks, a day after 20 trucks carried medical aid, food and water into the Palestinian enclave.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The United Nations has estimated about 100 trucks per day are needed to meet the needs of Gaza, where over 4,600 people have been killed under Israeli air strikes and over a million people have been displaced.
ALSO READ:
Dominique Bernard has been posthumously awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian decoration, by President Emmanuel Macron
The announcement comes two weeks after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to an imprisoned Iranian rights campaigner, Narges Mohammadi
Dyson’s Gen5 Detect vacuum cleaner is just the right weapon in the fight to keep your house clean
Hamas militants aired a video showing her in captivity on Monday
The Russian draft resolution would have called for 'an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian cease-fire ' and strongly condemned 'all violence and hostilities', with no mention of Hamas
The US President would also meet with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Whether it's the fear of financial insecurity stemming from childhood experiences or the influence of societal pressures to indulge in conspicuous consumption, our emotions and attitudes towards money often govern our financial decisions
The Biden administration has warned against more extreme measures such as mass expulsion of Palestinians