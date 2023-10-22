17 aid trucks enter war-torn Gaza from Egypt amid heavy Israeli bombing

The United Nations has estimated about 100 trucks per day are needed to meet the needs of Gaza

Trucks with humanitarian aid for the 'Gaza Strip enter from Egypt in Rafah on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. AP

By AFP Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 4:02 PM

For the second day in a row, trucks carrying aid crossed the Rafah border passage on Sunday from Egypt into the besieged and heavily bombarded Gaza Strip, AFP correspondents reported.

Sunday saw the passage of 17 trucks, a day after 20 trucks carried medical aid, food and water into the Palestinian enclave.

The United Nations has estimated about 100 trucks per day are needed to meet the needs of Gaza, where over 4,600 people have been killed under Israeli air strikes and over a million people have been displaced.

