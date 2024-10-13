Sun, Oct 13, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon32.8°C

15 UN peacekeepers in Lebanon suffer from skin irritation due to smoke from Israeli firing

The peacekeeping mission has requested an explanation from the Israeli military over these 'shocking violations'

According to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission, three platoons of IDF soldiers were observed crossing the blue line into Lebanon on Sunday morning.

15 UN peacekeepers suffered from effects, including skin irritation, due to the smoke from Israeli firing. The firing of several rounds at the same position emitted smoke, UNIFIL said.


The peacekeeping mission has requested an explanation from the Israeli military over these "shocking violations," they added. The UNIFIL peacekeeping force also said that it had reported the forcible entry of Israeli tanks through its main gate on Sunday.

