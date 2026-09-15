13 injured in Houthi attack in southern Saudi Arabia, 7 homes, 2 vehicles damaged

A series of attacks carried out by Yemen's Houthis using ballistic missiles and drones wounded 13 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh-led military coalition against the pro-Iranian group said Tuesday.

"On Monday, September 14, 2026, the Militia launched attacks on civilian objects in the cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Taif with a number of ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in minor to moderate injuries to 13 civilians and damage to seven houses and two vehicles," a coalition spokesman wrote on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Previous attacks

Just two days earlier, on September 13, Saudi authorities said a Houthi projectile wounded two people in Jazan, near the country’s southern border with Yemen.

The Civil Defence Directorate said its teams in Al-Tuwal Governorate responded to an incident involving a projectile launched by the Houthi militia, which also caused damage to a mosque, several buildings and vehicles.

In a previous attack on September 8, at least 73 people were injured in a series of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, which vowed a firm response to the escalation.

The Houthis targeted the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, the coalition said.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said at the time that several energy-sector facilities and installations in the Kingdom’s southern region were also targeted.

The attacks sparked fires at several sites and temporarily disrupted some operations, according to the ministry. Specialist field teams were deployed to contain the fires, secure the affected locations and assess the damage.