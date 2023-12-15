11 killed, several injured as gunmen open fire at police station in Iran

Indian students are the second largest group of international students in Australia, and around 1,20,000 were enrolled in the country as of August 2023
Suspected members of a group killed 11 people and injured several others in a nighttime attack on a police station in southeastern Iran, state TV said Friday.
The deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhemati, said senior police officers and soldiers were killed and injured in the 2 am attack in Rask town, about 1,400 kilometres (875 miles) southwest of Tehran.
He said police killed several of the attackers in a shootout.
In recent months, militants and small groups in the predominantly Sunni region have attacked police stations as part of a low-level insurgency against the government.
Sistan and Baluchestan province is one of the least developed areas of Iran. It was the site of heavy crackdowns on rallies following nationwide protests over the death in police custody of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in Tehran who had been detained for allegedly improperly wearing an Islamic veil.
ALSO READ:
Indian students are the second largest group of international students in Australia, and around 1,20,000 were enrolled in the country as of August 2023
New policies increase English test ratings and introduce stricter scrutiny for international students' second visa applications
She shared a controversial post comparing Israel's bombardment of Gaza to the Holocaust
The UK prime minister says it is important to learn lessons from what had happened
The cost-of-living financial requirement will apply to new permit applications received on or after January 1, 2024
In recent years, there is increased awareness and acknowledgment of the importance of maintaining emotional and mental balance to function in a high-strung world
While the dream of harnessing nuclear fusion as a primary source of clean energy may still be decades away, international collaborations are actively working to accelerate this timeline
In mid-November, a half-dozen local and state police officers allegedly hatched a plot to steal a large shipment of drugs from a warehouse where traffickers were storing it