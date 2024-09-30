100,000 have fled Lebanon for Syria due to Israeli strikes: UN

Relatives of Abbas Dalloul, a Lebanese man who fled with his 20-member family to safety in Syria, sit in a shelter in the village of Sayyedah Zeinab, Syria, September 29, 2024. — Reuters

Some 100,000 people have fled to Syria from Lebanon due to Israeli air strikes, a figure that has doubled in two days, the United Nations' refugee head said on Monday.

"The number of people who have crossed into Syria from Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes — Lebanese and Syrian nationals — has reached 100,000," Filippo Grandi said on X.

"The outflow continues," he warned.

He said his UN refugee agency (UNHCR) was "present at four crossing points, alongside local authorities and (the Syrian Red Crescent) to support new arrivals".

The mass displacement into war-torn Syria began a week ago, on September 23, the UNHCR said on Saturday.

Israel has widened its attacks in recent days to include Lebanon as well as the Gaza Strip, targeting Iran's regional ally, Hezbollah.

Strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon killed it leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.

In the last week, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 700 people in Lebanon, including 14 paramedics over a two-day period, according to Lebanon's health ministry.