Men more likely than women to use phone while driving, says new study

Men who suffer from nomophobia are more likely to use their phones while driving than similar women, a new study has found.
Researchers at Australia's Monash University also found that people who suffer from 'nomophobia' (the fear of being without a mobile phone) were 85 per cent more likely to pick up their device while behind the wheel. Young nomophobes were also more likely to do so than older people.
"Determining whether higher levels of nomophobia are associated with an increased likelihood of illegal smartphone use in vehicles may provide driver licencing authorities with avenues to reduce risk by developing programs and training aimed at mitigating nomophobia," the researchers wrote in their study, published in Computers in Human Behaviour Reports.
The team tested over 2,000 participants in Australia, who completed a questionnaire to assess their levels of nomophobia.
"Our research shows that nomophobia severity is a predictor in dangerous driving," said lead researcher F Kaviani.
"Road safety can be improved by addressing the factors that lead to heavy reliance on smartphones - such as young people's need to use them to stay connect to their job."
