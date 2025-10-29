  • search in Khaleej Times
Melissa most powerful hurricane to make landfall in 90 years

The Labour Day Hurricane devastated the Florida Keys 90 years ago, with winds approaching 300 kmph and an atmospheric pressure of 892 millibars

Published: Wed 29 Oct 2025, 4:55 PM

Hurricane Melissa tied the 1935 record for the most intense storm ever to make landfall when it battered Jamaica on Tuesday, according to an AFP analysis of meteorological data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The Labour Day Hurricane devastated the Florida Keys 90 years ago, with winds approaching 300 kmph and an atmospheric pressure of 892 millibars — a record combination equalled by Melissa, according to the data. 

