Megaspeed says Alice Huang left company in August 2025

"Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters," the company added in a statement, regarding the controversy with Nvidia's former CEO

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Nov 2026, 1:46 PM
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Megaspeed said on Sunday that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose ties to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raised US national security concerns, had officially left Megaspeed on August 30, 2025, and had no current role at the Singapore-based company.

"Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters," the company added in a statement.

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"Megaspeed is aware of recent media reports containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence."

The company said it conducted "legitimate and lawful business" and had retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation.

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