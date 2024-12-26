Manmohan Singh dies: PM Modi leads tributes for 'gentle man in rough world of politics'

Former prime minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. He was 92.

Hailed as the architect of India’s key economic reforms, Dr Singh was being treated for age-related medical conditions. "Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51pm," a statement from AIIMS said.

An outpouring of tributes from leaders across the political spectrum followed the death of the Congress veteran.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Leading the tributes was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said: "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders."

"Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful," the PM tweeted.

Modi added that as Prime Minister "Manmohan Singh made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives".

Condoling the death, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi wrote: "Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did."

"His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents.

He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strongwilled and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified and gentle man in the rough world of politics," posted Priyanka Gamdhi on Twitter.

Priyanka's brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also posted a heartfelt tribute.