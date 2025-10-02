  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 02, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1447 | Fajr 04:54 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.3°C

4 injured in stabbing incident near UK synagogue; suspect shot by officers

A witness said they had seen a car driven at members of the public and that one man had been stabbed

Published: Thu 2 Oct 2025, 2:47 PM

Top Stories

Yas Island to Zayed Airport in 20 minutes: Abu Dhabi's new Line 4 tram unveiled

Yas Island to Zayed Airport in 20 minutes: Abu Dhabi's new Line 4 tram unveiled

Look: World’s only 'flying eye hospital' touches down in Dubai

Look: World’s only 'flying eye hospital' touches down in Dubai

New immigration process: India launches e-arrival card for foreigners

New immigration process: India launches e-arrival card for foreigners

British police said on Thursday four people had been injured after a car was reportedly driven at pedestrians and people were stabbed near a synagogue in Manchester, northwest England, and that officers had shot the suspected offender.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers had been called to the incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, after a witness said they had seen a car driven at members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; temperatures to dip to 21ºC

thumb-image

UAE petrol, diesel prices for October 2025 announced

thumb-image

Where wellbeing comes first: The Aquila School leads the way in safe, happy learning

thumb-image

NMC Healthcare marks breast cancer awareness month with special discounts, free consultations

thumb-image

Selena Gomez drops new wedding pics, reveals stunning bridal outfits

 

Armed officers responded and that a man, believed to be the offender, was shot, GMP said.

A Reuters photographer said there was a heavy police presence in the area. Ambulance crews were seen in protective body armour and helmets, and at least one person was seen being taken into an ambulance.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene ... and are tending to members of the public, currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds," GMP said in a statement on X.

The North West Ambulance Service said it had dispatched resources to the area.

"We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services," the ambulance service said.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester, said it was a serious incident.

"I would say to people listening, firstly to avoid the area - it is a serious incident, but at the same time I can give some reassurance immediately to people that the immediate danger appears to be over, and Greater Manchester Police have dealt with it very quickly," he told BBC radio.