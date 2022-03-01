Man kills 3 children, himself at California church

Politicians, journalists criticised for the way they are describing and reporting about Ukrainian refugees
World13 hours ago
A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.
Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5pm found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. He didn't know their genders.
The identity of the other victim wasn't immediately known.
A church employee heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassman said. The shooting occurred in the main sanctuary area, he said.
Sheriff's officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, Grassman said.
Officials didn't know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.
It wasn't immediately known how many people were at the church or if there were any services or activities at the time of the shooting.
Politicians, journalists criticised for the way they are describing and reporting about Ukrainian refugees
World13 hours ago
Social media users term the Taliban move as hostage-taking
World14 hours ago
Russian-Ukrainian talks end with both sides agreeing to continue a second-round of negotiations soon
World15 hours ago
Demand increases 354% in Russia while Ukraine registers a 424% rise
World16 hours ago
Several Russian individuals with assets and interests in Britain have been subjected to economic sanctions since the Russia-Ukraine crisis
World17 hours ago
Dozens of flights cancelled or sent on costly detours as the crisis hit airline shares
World17 hours ago
The resolution backed by the UAE was adopted with 11 votes in favour, including that of Russia
World18 hours ago
Russia accuses nationalist groups in Ukraine of using civilians as human shields
World19 hours ago