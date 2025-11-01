  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Nov 01, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 10, 1447 | Fajr 05:08 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.1°C

Maldives becomes first nation to ban anyone born after January 2007 from smoking

Selling tobacco products to an underage person carries a penalty of 50,000 rufiyaa ($3,200)

Published: Sat 1 Nov 2025, 11:43 AM

Top Stories

UAE residents over 50 urged to get shingles vaccine to curb stroke, dementia

UAE residents over 50 urged to get shingles vaccine to curb stroke, dementia

AI 'taking jobs' say UAE recruiters after mass Amazon layoffs

AI 'taking jobs' say UAE recruiters after mass Amazon layoffs

Dubai RTA turns 20: How emirate's public transport system changed over the years

Dubai RTA turns 20: How emirate's public transport system changed over the years

The Maldives began implementing a smoking ban Saturday on anyone born after January 2007, becoming the only nation with a generational prohibition on tobacco, the Health Ministry said.

The move, initiated by President Mohamed Muizzu earlier this year, which came into effect on November 1, will "protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation", the ministry said.

Recommended For You

How UAE's first olive-based coffee was brewed by mother-daughter duo

How UAE's first olive-based coffee was brewed by mother-daughter duo

Daniel Radcliffe set to make Broadway return with 'Every Brilliant Thing'

Daniel Radcliffe set to make Broadway return with 'Every Brilliant Thing'

UAE students look east as India’s design industry powers global demand for creative talent

UAE students look east as India’s design industry powers global demand for creative talent

Is it time for crypto enthusiasts to be hopeful again?

Is it time for crypto enthusiasts to be hopeful again?

Third suspect arrested over Louvre jewel heist in France

Third suspect arrested over Louvre jewel heist in France

 

"Under the new provision, individuals born on or after January 1, 2007 are prohibited from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products within the Maldives," it added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The ban applies to all forms of tobacco, and retailers are required to verify age prior to sale."

The measure also applies to visitors to the nation of 1,191 tiny coral islets scattered some 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator and known for its luxury tourism.

The ministry said it also maintains a comprehensive ban on the import, sale, distribution, possession, and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products, applicable to all individuals regardless of age.

Selling tobacco products to an underage person carries a penalty of 50,000 rufiyaa ($3,200), while using vape devices carries a fine of 5,000 rufiyaa ($320).

A similar generational ban proposed in Britain is still going through the legislative process, while New Zealand, the first country to enact such a law against smoking, repealed it in November 2023, less than a year after it was introduced.