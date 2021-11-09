Malala Yousafzai gets married in small ceremony in Birmingham

Taking to Twitter, Malala shared her wedding pictures and said the occasion marked a "precious day" in her life

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has gotten married in a small ceremony in Birmingham, she confirmed on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Malala shared her wedding pictures and added that the occasion marked a "precious day" in her life.

"Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she wrote on Twitter.

Malala's father Ziauddin Yousafzai also posted the news on Twitter. "It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude," he wrote.

Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name. Internet users identified him as Asser Malik. He works as the general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Centre, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Malala is revered in many parts of the world for her personal courage and her eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women.

As recently as July this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that she was not sure if she would ever marry.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” she was quoted as saying in a lengthy profile.

