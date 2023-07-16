UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Alaska Peninsula region, tsunami warning issued

The quake was at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles), USGS said

By Reuters

Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat after the earthquake.

The quake was at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles), USGS said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World