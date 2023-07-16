Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Alaska Peninsula region, tsunami warning issued

By Reuters Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat after the earthquake.

The quake was at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles), USGS said.

