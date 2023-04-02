UAE

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes New Guinea, Papua New Guinea region

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles)

File photo
By Reuters

Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 11:10 PM

Last updated: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 11:13 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck New Guinea, Papua New Guinea region early on Monday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), it added. The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

