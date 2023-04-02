Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes New Guinea, Papua New Guinea region

More than three years after Covid-19 first surfaced, heated debate still rages around the origins of the pandemic
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck New Guinea, Papua New Guinea region early on Monday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), it added. The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
US backing for Ukraine's Maidan protestors and coup in Kyiv led to taking relations to an all-time low, says Russian president
Ruling came in a summary case brought by airlines and civil aviation organisations led by Dutch carrier KLM that sought to halt the planned cuts
Representative Dave Dobos steps down after MIT confirms to news outlet in state that he attended the prestigious university in the 1970s and 1980 but did not receive a degree
The indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water reactors of 700MW each in fleet mode will be installed in towns in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana states
Oscar-wining composer presented India's fourth highest civilian award by country's president in a ceremony attended by the Indian prime minister and other dignitaries
The perpetrator has turned himself in to police following the horrific incident that also wounded four others
Nasa expert suggests what to do for optimal viewing of the lunar spectacle