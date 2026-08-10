At least 20 dead after magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Colombia

The death toll after a strong earthquake that rocked western Colombia on Monday has risen to at least 20, authorities said.

In the town of Pereira, 18 people were killed and others were trapped in buildings that collapsed, Mayor Mauricio Salazar told Caracol Radio.

In Manizales, two people were killed, Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas said in an interview with Blu Radio.

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"We have just experienced a major earthquake in the department of Choco. We are concerned about aftershocks. Although the epicenter was near San Jose del Palmar, there are injuries and significant damage to buildings in the capital, Quibdo," governor Nubia Carolina Cordoba-Curi said on X.

"We are already carrying out a damage assessment and will issue the first official report shortly," she added.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said the 7.34am quake had a 6.6 magnitude and a depth of 79 km, adding it was in contact with local authorities to verify potential damage.