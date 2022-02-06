Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Tonga

The quake was at a depth of 180 km: EMSC

Alamy file

By Reuters Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 6:43 AM

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off the coast of Tonga on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 180 km, EMSC said.

ALSO READ: