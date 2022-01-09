Magnitude 6 earthquake hits New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea

The quake was at a depth of 15km

File

By Reuters Published: Sun 9 Jan 2022, 6:40 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 15 km, EMSC added.