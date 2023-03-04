UAE

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes New Zealand, reports EMSC

No tsunami warning after the quake hits Kermadec Islands

By Reuters

Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 11:08 AM

Last updated: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 11:28 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 152 km (94 miles), USGS said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre earlier estimated the magnitude at 6.6 and a depth at 183 km.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

