Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes near east coast of Russia: EMSC

No tsunami warning has been issued after the quake

File photo

By Reuters Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 8:11 AM

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck near the east coast of Kamchatka region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 100 km (62.13 miles), EMSC said.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

