Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Argentina

The epicentre was in the province of Neuquen, 25 kilometres east-southeast of the town of Loncopue

By WAM

Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Argentina on Sunday and was felt in neighboring Chile, but authorities didn't report any damage, Associated Press (AP) reported.

The quake occurred at a depth of 171 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicentre was in the province of Neuquen, in western Argentina, 25 kilometres east-southeast of the town of Loncopue.

The earthquake was felt in the central and southern parts of neighboring Chile. Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.

